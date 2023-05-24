White Bear Lake opened defense of its Section 4AAAA championship beating Roseville Area 4-0 on Tuesday at McKnight Field. The Bears, 17-4 with 13 straight wins, now face North St. Paul on Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.Chloe Barber threw five innings, striking out 10, allowing one hit and no walks. Emma Larson pitched two innings, allowing two hits and no walks, with one strikeout. Barber was 2-for-3 (double, RBI), Larson 2-for-3 (double, RBI), Heidi Barber 1-for-3 (RBI), Autumn Lund 1-for-3 (RBI), Annika Olsen 1-for-4 (double, run), Maddy Belisle 1-for-3 (double, run), and Clara Griebel 1-for-3 (run).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.