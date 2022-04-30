White Bear Lake pounded 16 hits and defeated Mounds View 15-0 there Friday, capped by a nine-run seventh inning. Abby Taylor went 4-for-4 with a homer, two RBI’s and two runs. Chloe Barber struck out 16 batters in six innings, allowing one hit, and went 2-for-4 (two doubles, two RBI’s). Heidi Barber was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI’s. Also knocking in runs were Autumn Lund (two), Julia Albins and Lily Glendenning. The Bears are 6-1 and Mounds View 1-5.

