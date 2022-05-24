White Bear Lake began its state tournament bid with a 10-0 win over St. Paul Central, with Chloe Barber throwing her sixth no-hitter — a five-inning perfect game, with strikeouts for all 15 outs — on Monday.
Barber also socked her 14th home run, a two-run shot, while Maddie Belisle hit her first round-tripper, a solo.
The top-seeded Bears had 13 hits. Heidi Barber was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, and Annika Olsen 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI’s, in the one-two spots. Addie Bachmeier was 2-for-3, Abby Taylor 1-for-2 (two walks, two runs), and Steph Larson rapped a two-run single.
In other Section 4AAAA games, North St. Paul beat Woodbury 14-10, Mounds View beat Tartan 10-9, and No. 2 seed Stillwater beat Roseville 12-1.
On Tuesday, the Bears (18-2) face North (11-9) at McKnight Field, 4:30 p.m., as the double-elimination tournament continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.