White Bear Lake shut down Hopkins 5-0 in the next-to-last game of their regular season at home Wednesday.
Chloe Barber fired a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 7:09 am
Heidi Barber had three of the Bears’ eight hits, including two doubles, and Abby Taylor and Lily Glendenning delivered RBI singles.
Hopkins (10-7) beat the Bears 6-0 in the state third-place game last season. Signe Dohse, who dominated that game with her pitching and hitting, pitched only the last two innings Wednesday, retiring six straight batters, two by strikeout.
Abina Carter took the loss, giving up five runs in five innings.
The Bears, 15-4 with 11 straight wins, will close the schedule against Blaine at home on Thursday.
