White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.