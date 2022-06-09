White Bear Lake won its state softball tournament opener, 3-0 over Lakeville South, on Thursday morning at Caswell Park in North Mankato. Chloe Barber pitched a shutout, capped by a strikeout with bases loaded in the seventh innings. Jordyn Meyer crashed a three-run homer for the Bears, who otherwise did not get much going. The Bears (22-3), who are top-seeded, will face Forest Lake in the Class 4A semifinals at 3 p.m. The Bears have beaten the Rangers twice in conference play. Forest Lake advanced with a 5-3 win over Centennial. Detailed reports on both games will be posted this evening.
Softball: Bears beat Lakeville South 3-0 in state opener
- By Bruce Strand
