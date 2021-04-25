White Bear Lake absorbed its first loss of the season Saturday in the second game of a double header at Blaine. The Bears won the opener 13-5 and lost game two 12-11 to the Bengals in eight innings despite having their ace pitcher on the mound.
Chloe Barber, game two starter, had allowed just three hits and three runs in 18 2/3 innings, while striking out 35, entering the game, which was her third start in six days. She threw three scoreless innings as the Bears took a 7-0 lead, then ran out of gas.
Blaine (4-3) collected 14 hits and four walks against her in seven-plus innings, getting the game-winner in the eighth with no outs. Defense wasn’t a problem as the Bears had just one error leading to two unearned runs.
“Blaine is a good team, and keeping their offense quiet for two games was going to be a difficult task,” Bear coach Kaity Wightman said. “They did a great job of adjusting and were able to put the ball in play where are defenders weren't. Have to give the credit to Blaine.”
Annika Hendrickson hit a two-run homer for Blaine (4-3). Maddie Bryant was 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Kaitlyn Way and Allie Schoenrock were each 2-for-4 with two RBI’s.
Barber fared better at the plate, pounding a three-run homer, double and single in five trips. The Bears had 13 hits. Abby Samrock was 2-for-3 (double, RBI) and Abbi Bates 2-for-4 (double). Addie Bachmeier, Jordyn Meyer, Madie Peterson and Lizzie Nelson each had a hit and RBI.
The Bears won the opener 13-5, banging out 15 hits. Barber was 3-for-5 with a solo homer, three runs and two RBI’s. Lizzie Nelson was 3-for-4 (double, RBI), Mik Stowe 2-for-3 (two walks, three runs), Annika Olsen 2-for-5 (double, three runs, RBI), Hailey Barber 2-for-5 (RBI), and Abby Bates and Meyer each delivered a two-run single. Madie Peterson pitched, allowing 10 hits and four walks, striking out four.
The Bears, after just one winning season in the last 15 years (in 2012), are off to a 6-1 start.
“I’m incredibly happy with our girls right now. This is a group that takes their skill and training seriously year round and truly have fun competing,” Wightman said. “They know what they bring to the table, they know how to think the game of softball and I really just need to stay out of their way and let them play.”
