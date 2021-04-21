Chloe Barber twirled a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts for White Bear Lake in a 5-0 win over previously-unbeaten East Ridge at home Monday.
Barber, a sophomore, not only allowed no hits, but no walks either — and clubbed a two-run homer.
Heidi Barber, Jordyn Meyer and Madie Peterson each had a hit an RBI.
It was the first loss for the Raptors after four wins.
The Bears are now 3-0 and have allowed just one hit in three games. They had a combined no-hitter by Barber and Peterson in the first game, against Mounds View.
