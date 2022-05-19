White Bear Lake closed conference play with a 6-3 win over Woodbury there Wednesday — and pulled into a first-pace tie in the Suburban East.
The Bears have a final 16-2 conference record. Stillwater is 15-2 after losing to East Ridge 3-0 on Wednesday and has one game left, at Forest Lake (14-3) on Thursday. East Ridge finished 10-6, having split with both the Bears and Stillwater.
A day after beating Woodbury 14-0 at home, the Bears had a much tougher time with the Royals (8-10) in the rematch
Annika Olsen was 3-for-5 (double, RBI, run), Addie Bachmeier 2-for-3 (run, RBI), Clara Griebel 2-for-4 (run) and Maddy Belisle 1-for-4 (RBI). Chloe Barber struck out 16 batters while giving up four hits, three walks and three runs. Nora Levenhagen pitched the distance for Woodbury.
The No. 4 ranked Bears will close the regular season hosting No. 10 Maple Grove on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.