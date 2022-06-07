White Bear Lake, making its first state tournament appearance since 2002, enters the fray as the No. 1 seed in a vote of tournament coaches.
The Bears (21-3) face Lakeville South (15-10) in the opening round Thursday morning.
Other pairings are No. 4 Forest Lake (19-5) vs. No. 5 Centennial (18-5), No. 2 Brainerd (24-0) vs East Ridge (17-7), and No. 3 Chanhassen (21-1) vs. Hopkins (17-1).
All four games will start 9 a.m. at Caswell Field in North Mankato.
The semifinals will be played at 3 p.m. Thursday. First-round losers will play in consolation at the same time.
On Friday, the fifth-place game will start 9 a.m., the third-place game 11 a.m. and the championship set 1 p.m.
The Bears are led by junior Chloe Barber, who’s pitched 17 wins and leads the state with 246 strikeouts while hitting .439 with 14 homers and 42 RBI’s. Catcher Heidi Barber is hitting .400 with 18 RBI’s and 16 runs.
They’ve gotten good hitting from infielders Jordyn Meyer (.347, seven homers, 21 RBI’s), Annika Olsen (.370, 17 runs, 13 RBI’s), and Abby Taylor (.321); and from outfielders Maddy Belisle (.333, 16 runs), Addie Bachmeier (.312, 16 runs) and Clara Griebel (.283, 17 runs). The Bears have hit 25 home runs, most of any state tourney team.
Lakeville South entered Section 1AAAA with an 11-10 record but went 4-0 with two wins over Farmington. The Cougars’ top hitter is eighth-grader Trinity Jensen with a .491 average, three homers and 20 RBI’s. They were state champs in their only other state appearance in 2014.
Rosemount, the defending state champion and No. 1 ranked team, lost two of three games to East Ridge in Section 3AAAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.