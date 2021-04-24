Undefeated White Bear Lake needed just four innings to post an 16-1 win over Irondale on Friday in New Brighton. The Bears (6-0) scored six runs in the third inning and 10 in the fourth. Chloe Barber pitched three scoreless innings (one hit, three strikeouts) and belted a three-run homer. Jordyn Meyer rapped a homer and single, drove home four runs and scored three. The Bears had 15 hits, including two each by Mik Stowe (both doubles), Lizzie Nelson, Meyer, Madie Petersen (double), Annika Olsen and Kendra Gustafson. Petersen had three RBI’s and pitched the final inning. Irondale has a 1-4 record.
