After scoring one run in the first three games, White Bear Lake came alive Friday in a 12-0 win over Roseville Area -- while Chloe Barber threw another no-hitter, with 14 strikeouts. The Bears collected 11 hits and eight walks. Heidi Barber was 3-for-4 (double, RBI), Annika Olsen 2-for-3 (two runs), Emma Larson 2-for-3 (double, two RBIs), Maddie Pearson 1-for-2 (two walks, two runs), and Maddie Belisle 1-for-2 (two RBIs). Sydney Schwartz and Abby Taylor each had a hit and RBI. In the previous game, Barber had a nine-inning no-hitter in a 1-0 win over East Ridge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.