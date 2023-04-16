After scoring one run in the first three games, White Bear Lake came alive Friday in a 12-0 win over Roseville Area -- while Chloe Barber threw another no-hitter, with 14 strikeouts. The Bears collected 11 hits and eight walks. Heidi Barber was 3-for-4 (double, RBI), Annika Olsen 2-for-3 (two runs), Emma Larson 2-for-3 (double, two RBIs), Maddie Pearson 1-for-2 (two walks, two runs), and Maddie Belisle 1-for-2 (two RBIs). Sydney Schwartz and Abby Taylor each had a hit and RBI. In the previous game, Barber had a nine-inning no-hitter in a 1-0 win over East Ridge.
Softball: Bear bats awake, Barber throws no-hitter in 12-0 win over Roseville
- By Bruce Strand, sports writer
