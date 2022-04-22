Chloe Barber fired a no-hitter and Annika Olsen delivered a big hit as White Bear Lake edged Forest Lake, last year’s state runner-up, 2-0 there Thursday evening. The Bears (4-0) handed the Rangers (3-1) their first loss. Barber, junior right-hander, struck out 10 batters and walked three. Forest Lake’s Hannah Tong was almost as good with a three-hitter, 10 strikeouts and two walks. Olsen knocked in both runs with a single in the fifth inning, which came after a hit by Clara Griebel put two runners in scoring position and Tong issued an intentional walk to Heidi Barber to load the bases.
Softball: Barber hurls no-hitter, Bears hand Rangers first loss 2-0
