Chloe Barber fired a no-hitter and Annika Olsen delivered a big hit as White Bear Lake edged Forest Lake, last year’s state runner-up, 2-0 there Thursday evening. The Bears (4-0) handed the Rangers (3-1) their first loss. Barber, junior right-hander, struck out 10 batters and walked three. Forest Lake’s Hannah Tong was almost as good with a three-hitter, 10 strikeouts and two walks. Olsen knocked in both runs with a single in the fifth inning, which came after a hit by Clara Griebel put two runners in scoring position and Tong issued an intentional walk to Heidi Barber to load the bases.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.