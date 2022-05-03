Chloe Barber drove home nine runs with two doubles and two homers, and pitched 11 no-hit shutout innings, leading White Bear Lake to a pair of 10-0 wins over Cretin-Derham Hall at home Monday.
Jordyn Meyer also homered in each game for the Bears (8-1).
Barber belted a bases-loaded homer and two-run double in the first game while firing a five-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and four walks. Meyer hit a solo homer and Heidi Barber was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
In game two, Barber threw a six-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts, while clubbing a solo homer and two-run double. Meyer blasted a two-run homer, Heidi Barber was 2-for-4 (double, RBI, two runs) and Annika Olsen was 2-for-3 (three runs, two RBI’s). Cretin-Derham Hall is 2-5.
Heidi Barber, the regular catcher, caught the first no-hitter, and moved to shortstop for the second game with Jordan moving behind the plate for the second no-hitter, both handling backstop duties with aplomb.
