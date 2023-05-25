Pitchers dominated as White Bear Lake won a 12-inning duel over North St. Paul 1-0 in Section 4AAAA on Wednesday with Chloe Barber barely out-dueling Madelyn Anthony and knocking in the game’s lone run.
“Epic pitchers duel,” acknowledged Jill Leverty, Bears coach. “Both pitchers threw well and dominated the circle. They displayed great skill and resilience all 12 innings. It was a true test of endurance and determination, it was fun to watch.”
The Bears, 18-4 with 14 straight wins, handed North just its second loss in 19 games, in the marathon at McKnight Fields. The Bears will rest up until Tuesday when they take on conference/section arch rival Stillwater in the upper-bracket semifinals.
Barber, senior right-hander, allowed just one hit and three walks, and struck out 18 batters — extending her streak of scoreless innings to 44.
The White Bear Lake fielders handled the other 18 outs with no errors. “They played very sharp,” said Leverty.
Anna Mischler had the Polars’ lone hit, a single in the sixth inning.
Anthony, sophomore right-hander, gave up just six hits and one walk, striking out nine. The Polars had just two errors.
The Bears finally broke it up with nobody out in the 12th. Emma Larson led off with a single and advanced to second when Annika Olson bunted and reached first on an error. Barber ripped a double to left center and Larson scored standing up.
Larson went 3-for-5. Barber was 1-for-3 plus two walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.