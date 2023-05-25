Pitchers dominated as White Bear Lake won a 12-inning duel over North St. Paul 1-0 in Section 4AAAA on Wednesday with Chloe Barber barely out-dueling Madelyn Anthony and knocking in the game’s lone run.

“Epic pitchers duel,” acknowledged Jill Leverty, Bears coach. “Both pitchers threw well and dominated the circle. They displayed great skill and resilience all 12 innings. It was a true test of endurance and determination, it was fun to watch.” 

