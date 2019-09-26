Mahtomedi will take over the No. 1 ranking in the state in Class A after defeating Hill-Murray 2-1 on Wednesday at home.
Hill-Murray (7-2-2) was ranked first and Mahtomedi (8-2-1), two-time defending state champion, was ranked second heading into this match.
“Big game, and bigger ones coming up,” said David Wald, Mahtomedi coach, hearkening to a likely rematch with Hill-Murray at sectionals, and to a conference match Thursday at Hastings (9-1-1).
Anna Wagner scored in the first half with a left-footed shot from the box, pouncing on the ball after it glanced off a Hill-Murray player.
An apparent goal by Rachel McClearey off a corner kick in the second half was nullified as the officials called a hand violation.
However, the Zephyrs got their two-goal edge when Mickenzie Mireault drilled a shot from five yards off a feed from Lauren Heinsch.
Hill-Murray pulled within 2-1 when Caralyn Connors had an open look from 20 yards and rifled the ball into the top right corner in the 71st minute.
“The girls worked hard. They kept their engines going,” Wald said. “We’ve been taking about that since the White Bear and Cretin week.”
Mahtomedi is 6-0-1 since absorbing their two losses back-to-back against strong Class 2A teams, White Bear Lake 2-1 and Cretin-Derham Hall 3-0.
In the Metro East Conference, Mahtomedi is 4-0, Hill-Murray 3-1 and Hastings 2-0 for the top three slots among nine teams.
