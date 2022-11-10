Three Mahtomedi soccer players were named to the Star-Tribune’s all-metro team. Katelyn Beulke, senior forward who scored 28 goals, and Savannah Stockness, junior defender, were first-team picks. Sophia Peer, sophomore midfielder, was named to the second team. The all-metro squad was announced just prior to the state tournament. Mahtomedi was Class 2A runner-up and finished with an 18-3 record.
