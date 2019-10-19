The Mahtomedi Zephyrs, seeking their third straight Class A state championship in girls soccer, are seeded first at state will open Wednesday, Oct. 23, against Bemidji (13-5-1) at St. Cloud State.
The other pairings are No. 4 Waconia (13-2-4) vs. No. 5 Blake (12-7), No. 2 Holy Angels (16-2-1) vs. Cloquet-Carlton (18-2), and 3-Orono vs. Rochester Lourdes (15-3-1).
If the Zephyrs win, they’ll face Waconia or Blake in the semifinals Monday, noon, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Top-ranked Mahtomedi is 13-2-2 after beating No. 2 ranked Hill-Murray 3-2 in a shootout for the Section 4AA title,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.