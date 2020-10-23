Mahtomedi won’t get a chance to pursue its fourth straight state championship, but will close the 2020 season in a section championship match once again.
The Zephyrs rolled past Minnehaha Academy 6-1 in the Section 4A semifinals on Thursday evening.
The game was played indoors at St. Croix Rec Center in Stillwater, with the Zephyrs field covered with snow.
Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, all fall state tournaments were called off, so the section finals will end the season. The Zephyrs (8-1-1) faces arch rival Hill-Murray (7-2-3) on Saturday.
This will be their third meeting of the season. Hill-Murray won their regular-season match 1-0. Mahtomedi won their conference tournament match 3-1.
It will be a Mahtomedi vs. Hill-Murray section finals doubleheader, with the boys starting 3 p.m. and the girls 5 p.m., at St. Croix Rec Center.
This marks the fifth straight season these two teams have dueled in the section finals. Hill-Murray won the 2016 title game. Mahtomedi has won the last three and went on to win “state” each time.
