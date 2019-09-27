Battling fatigue, the Mahtomedi girls soccer team fell behind Hastings 2-0 quickly in a key conference game Thursday but scrambled back to earn a 2-2 tie, at Hastings.
Mahtomedi held its slim lead in the Metro East Conference with a 4-0-1 record, followed by Hastings, 2-0-2, and Hill-Murray, 4-1.
Hastings (9-1-2 overall) scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute, and a free kick outside the box in the 15th minute. Ari Green and Bella Meier had the goals.
Mahtomedi (8-2-2 overall) got on the board with a shot by Rachel McCleery shortly before halftime. Midway through the second half, Erica Broten tied the game in dramatic fashion, finding the net on a 40-yard free kick.
In the time remaining, Lauren Heinsch and Audrey Sexson both launched shots that hit the post. The Zephyrs outshot the Raiders 13-5.
“The team was tired,” coach David Wald said, “after waiting up to play Tuesday night during the lightning delay, and then playing in Wednesday in an emotional game with Hill Murray.”
He referred to the electrical storm that delayed the start of the scheduled 7 p.m. game against No. 1 ranked Hill-Murray. After a long wait, the game was postponed until Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Zephyrs won that game 2-1.
Mahtomedi will close the regular season with conference games against Simley (home Tuesday) and Tartan (there Thursday), and non-conference against East Ridge on Saturday.
