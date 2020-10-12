Mahtomedi girls soccer won round two against Hill-Murray 3-1 to earn the Metro East Conference championship game Tuesday, Oct. 6, at home.
Hill-Murray had beaten the Zephyrs 1-0 on Sept. 24, but the Zephyrs took the rematch with Audrey Barry delivering the first and third goals, and Katelyn Buelke the other, while goalie Paige Jansen made 11 saves. Buelke, Lily Lindquist and Anabel Hillstrom had assists.
A third clash between No. 4 ranked Mahtomedi and No. 7 Hill-Murray is likely, as they usually meet in sectionals also. Mahtomedi is top seed.
The conference added a tournament this year due to pandemic rules mandating a shorter schedule against only conference teams. The top four teams played a round robin for the official 2020 title. The Zephyrs (6-1-1) tied Henry Sibley 0-0 and beat Hastings 2-0 before beating the Pioneers (5-2-3).
Mahtomedi has won or shared all but three conference titles since 1995.
The Zephyrs beat Hill-Murray, longtime arch rival, last year, in both conference and the section tournaments. (That’s a correction from a recent article that said HM won the conference game in 2019).
The top-seeded Zephyrs got a first-round bye, and will have a home game in the second round Thursday evening, as will the boys team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.