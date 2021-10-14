The top-seeded Mahtomedi Zephyrs ousted St. Paul Harding 10-0 in the first round of Section 4AA on Wednesday evening at home. Meanwhile, the top-seeded Zephyr boys got a forfeit from Fridley, which reportedly didn’t have enough players. Mahtomedi will host a semifinal doubleheader on Saturday with the Zephyr boys (15-2) facing No. 4 Columbia Heights (5-3-1) at 10 a.m. and the Zephyr girls (12-2-1) facing No. 4 Chisago Lakes (12-5) at noon.
Soccer: Zephyr girls, boys advance; will host semifinal double-header
