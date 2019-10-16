The Mahtomedi and Hill-Murray girls soccer teams will clash in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup for the second time this year — this time with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Mahtomedi (12-2-2) beat St. Paul Como Park 3-0 in the Section 4A semifinals at home Tuesday evening while Hill-Murray (13-2-2) drubbed Minnehaha Academy 11-1.
Mahtomedi, state Class A champion the past two years, beat the Pioneers 2-1 on Sept. 25. Since then the Zephyrs have been ranked first and the Pioneers second.
Against Como, Erika Broten scored first, off a cross from Anabel Hillstrom. Audrey Sexson scored from a pass from Mickenzie Mireault. Mickenzie Mireault got the final goal in the second half, unassisted. Megan Lisowy was in goal the entire game and made two saves.
