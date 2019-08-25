Mahtomedi’s two-time defending state champions team opened the 2019 soccer season with two shutout wins in Rochester over the weekend, allowing only seven shots on goal total.
In a 2-0 win over Mayo on Friday evening, Audrey Barry notched the first goal of the season, assisted by Ellie McCormick. Anna Wagner tallied the second goal, assisted by Lauren Heinsch. Megan Lisowy made four saves.
Against Century on Saturday, the first 62 minutes were scoreless before Audrey Sexson ripped a shot into the upper right corner of the goal, off an Ellie McCormick assist. Heinsch added the insurance goal, playing a cross from Sexson. Lisowy made three saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.