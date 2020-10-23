The Mahtomedi and Hill-Murray boys soccer teams will face off for the Section 4A championship in what will be the conclusion to the 2020 season.
Mahtomedi routed Mounds Park Academy 9-0 in the semifinals Thursday evening. The game was played indoors at St. Croix Rec Center in Stillwater with the Zephyrs field covered with snow.
The Pioneers nipped St. Paul Washington 2-1 in the other semifinal.
Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, all fall state tournaments were called off, so the section championship game Saturday will end the season as the Zephyrs (9-2) and Hill-Murray (10-1-2) clash Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
It will be a Mahtomedi vs. Hill-Murray section finals doubleheader at the same site, with the boys starting 3 p.m. and the girls 5 p.m.
Hill-Murray beat Mahtomedi 1-0 in conference play on Sept. 24.
