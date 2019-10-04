Mahtomedi boys soccer closed the regular season with a loss and two ties this week, and will take an 8-4-2 record into sectionals after the grueling week of three overtime games.
The Zephyrs lost to Simley 2-1 in overtime at home Tuesday with Ezequiel Dominguez notching both goals for the Spartans (11-2-1). Nathan Gruhlke had Mahtomedi’s goal and (Timothy Bruner assisting) and Josh Bates made six saves.
The Zephyrs tied St. Thomas Academy 0-0 on Wednesday at home, and Tartan 1-1 on Thursday in Oakdale.
The Metro East final standings were Hill-Murray 6-0-1, North St. Paul 5-1-1, Simley 4-2-1, Mahtomedi 3-2-3, Hastings 3-3-1, St. Thomas Academy 2-3-3, Tartan 2-4-2, Henry Sibley 1-6-1, and South St. Paul 1-6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.