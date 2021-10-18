Soccer: Zephyr boys, girls set for section championship twin bill Tuesday

Mahtomedi will host a section soccer championship double header on Tuesday evening after both teams won in a semifinals doubleheader at home Saturday.
The Zephyr boys got past Columbia Heights 2-0 in a morning match, with Kyle Schmidt and Yassin Hussein scoring, and Cavanaugh Bruner making six saves. The Zephyrs had gotten a forfeit from Fridley in the first round as the Tigers reportedly didn’t have enough players.
The girls eclipsed Chisago Lakes 5-0 in a noon match, after cruising 10-0 against Harding in the first round Tuesday. Katelyn Beulke logged three goals and three assists in the two games. Also notching goals were Maddie McCoy (two), Kate Holst (two), Campbelle Waldspurger (two), Anabel Hillstrom (two), Cece Emery, Aynslea Ulmschmid, Lauren Coy, Kaila Och, and Lily Lindquist. Paige Janssen made seven saves against Chisago Lakes.
Both Mahtomedi teams are top-seeded. The Zephyr girls (13-2-1) will face No. 3 Totino-Grace (11-4-2) at 5 p.m.The Zephyr boys (16-2) will face No. 2 Hill-Murray (16-2) at 7 p.m.
In conference play, the Zephyr boys beat Hill-Murray 2-0. The Zephyr girls have not faced Totino-Grace. The Eagles upset the Zephyrs’ arch-rival, Hill-Murray, 8-7 on penalty kicks after a 0-0 tie.
The victors Tuesday advance to the state tournament. First-round games are slated for between Oct. 26 and 28.
