White Bear Lake stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 victory over Irondale on Thursday evening on goals by Lauren Eckerle, Cami Bachmeier and Emma Wickstrom. Providing assists were Gabby Hofeld, Chloe Simanek and Nicole Moore. The Bears allowed only one shot on goal by Irondale (0-6).
Soccer: White Bear girls top Irondale 3-0, stay unbeaten
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Soccer: Champlin Park tops Rebels 3-2 in duel of Top Five unbeaten
- Swimming: Cougars 4-0 after beating Panthers; big tests next week
- Tennis: Bears sweep doubles in 4-3 win over Forest Lake
- Soccer: Mahtomedi boys return to action with 8-0 win over Packers and 2-1 loss to Cadets
- Soccer: White Bear girls top Irondale 3-0, stay unbeaten
- Tennis: Bears top Irondale 5-2
- Soccer: Cougar boys tip Osseo 2-1
- Soccer: Cougar girls beat Osseo 8-0; showdown with Champlin next
Most Popular
Articles
- Look who’s watching from the water tower
- 2nd person charged in connection to Lino Lakes homicide
- Circle Pines power couple moving on
- Covered bridge a serene memorial to late son
- City steps in to help Lois Lane residents
- Lino YMCA begins ‘reimagine’ process
- Blaine Police K-9 team wins national award
- Input sought about dining out in White Bear Lake
- ‘We the people’: Sept. 17-23 marks annual Constitution Week
- Soccer: Bear girls (4-0) roll past Rangers 7-1
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.