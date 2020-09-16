White Bear Lake eked out a 1-0 win over Mounds View in a duel of unbeatens at home Tuesday evening, posting their fourth shutout in five games.
The Bears are 5-0, allowing only one goal, and Mounds View is 2-1-2, allowing only two goals.
Bear junior midfielder Lauren Eckerle delivered the lone goal, her fifth of the season, in the second half.
Mounds View goalie Lauren McAlpine foiled some good opportunities by the Bears during a 0-0 first half including a lunging, one-handed stop on a two-on-zero breakaway.
The Mustangs kept the pressure on with 11 shots on goal. Bear goalies Haley Vokaty and Tristian Lehner made five and six saves, respectively, playing one half each.
