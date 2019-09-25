Kayla Anderson pumped in four goals as White Bear Lake beat Irondale 6-0 at home Tuesday evening. The senior forward has 21 goals for the season. Mackenzie Ternes and Megan Sulej added one goal each for the Bears (9-2-1). The Bears permitted no shots on goal by Irondale (3-8-1). Megan Volkaty was in goal for the Bears.
