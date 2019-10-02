White Bear Lake snagged its eighth straight win, 3-2 over Woodbury, and clinched at least a share of the conference championship, at home Tuesday evening.
Kayla Anderson delivered two goals in the first half, on a well-placed 25-yard boot, then an 18-yarder off a pass from Maren Schoeberl. The Bears led 2-0 after the first half in which it rained most of the time.
Mackenzie Ternes made it 3-0 in the second half on a header off a corner kick from Bella Heckman. Woodbury got the last two goals. Goalie Ella Janicki faced six shots and stopped four.
The Bears are 8-0 in the Suburban East Conference with one game left, at Stillwater on Thursday. Cretin-Derham Hall is 6-1 and Stillwater 6-2 after losing to CDH on Tuesday.
