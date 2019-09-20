White Bear Lake nabbed its third win in four days, squeezing past Mounds View 1-0 on Thursday evening on the Mustangs field. Kayla Anderson notched the lone goal — her 15th of the season — in the second half, with Anna Racine assisting. Ella Janicke made three saves. The Bears are 7-2-1 and Mounds View is 5-5.
