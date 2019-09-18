White Bear Lake picked up its second win in two nights, 10-0 over Forest Lake, on the Rangers field Tuesday evening. Kayla Anderson knocked in three goals for the Bears (6-2-1). Anna Racine scored twice, and Ella Janicki, Lauren Eckerle, Abby Fettinger, Nicole Moore, and Maren Schoeberl. Haley Volcaty started her first game in goal, notching two saves. The Bears beat Roseville 5-1 at home Monday evening.
Latest News
- Tennis: No.6 Mahtomedi blanks H-M, will host No. 3 Mounds View
- Soccer: Another shutout for Cougar boys, 4-0 over Rogers
- Soccer: White Bear girls coast at Forest Lake 10-0
- Time to legalize sports betting
- Maintaining the balance: kids, weight and health
- Remembering Rice Street
- Lexington mayor resigns effective Sept. 30
- Taking flight
Most Popular
Articles
- Water Gremlin speaks out about pollution investigation
- Auger’s Garage celebrates 100 years of automotive service
- Lexington mayor resigns effective Sept. 30
- Cross country: Bear boys win Anoka meet with Nelson, Maruyama 1-2
- Learning and imagination take root in ‘reading tree’
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- 4 Seasons back with fan favorites
- Football: Bears dig in, fend off Stillwater 24-14
- HUGO POLICE REPORTS
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.