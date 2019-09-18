White Bear Lake picked up its second win in two nights, 10-0 over Forest Lake, on the Rangers field Tuesday evening. Kayla Anderson knocked in three goals for the Bears (6-2-1). Anna Racine scored twice, and Ella Janicki, Lauren Eckerle, Abby Fettinger, Nicole Moore, and Maren Schoeberl. Haley Volcaty started her first game in goal, notching two saves. The Bears beat Roseville 5-1 at home Monday evening.

