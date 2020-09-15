In a duel of two boys soccer teams seeking their first win, the White Bear Lake Bears got into the W column by edging the Forest Lake Rangers 4-3 on Thursday in Forest Lake.
The Bears, limited to two goals in their first three games, have a 1-2-1 record. Forest Lake is 0-3-1. Previously, the Bears tied Cretin-Derham Hall 1-1 and lost to Park 1-0 and Roseville Area 2-1.
The Bears led 2-0 in the first half on goals by Micah Anderson and Justin Wussler, but Forest Lake scored three unanswered at the start of the second half.
“We didn't clear our lines properly and gifted the Rangers a couple of goals,” said coach Karl Jende, “but the boys showed solid resolve and character to battle back to tie the score.”
Gavin Rogers scored to pull the Bears even and Jeff Odamtten delivered the game-winner with 1:30 left.
Bear goalie Alex Carlson made some big saves off restarts in the second half while the Bears attacking line started to assert themselves.
