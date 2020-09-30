White Bear Lake was dethroned by Stillwater as champion of Suburban East Conference girls soccer on Tuesday evening.
The Ponies prevailed 2-0 on the Bears’ field, finishing the schedule 8-0-1. The Bears, who could have repeated their 2019 title by winning, placed second with 7-2.
Sophie Steblay scored in the 25th minute, beating goalie Tristian Lehner one-on-one on a breakaway after running down a through ball. Lexi Huber made it 2-0 in the 69th minute with a dart from the right of the goal past Haley Vokaty. Each Bear goalie made three saves in their half of play.
Stillwater’s defenders herded the Bears out of shooting range throughout the night and the hosts had no strong shots on goal. Pony goalie Hadley Johnson made five saves. Late in the second half, with the score 1-0, Johnson came out of the net and beat the Bears’ Cami Bachmeier to the ball, on what was the Bears best opportunity.
The Bears, who won their first seven games, outscoring opponents 21-1, lost their eighth game, to East Ridge, 1-0, and rebounded to beat Woodbury 3-1 to stay in contention. They’ve scored 24 goals and allowed five.
Stillwater has outscored nine opponents 36 to four. The lone blemish was a 1-1 tie with Mounds View.
The conference will now have a post-season tournament.
Final regular season standings — East Ridge 7-2, Woodbury 6-2-1, Stillwater 5-2-2, Cretin-Derham Hall 5-2-2, Mounds View 4-1-4, Roseville 4-4-1, White Bear Lake 2-5-2, Irondale 2-6-1, Forest Lake 2-6-1, Park 1-8
