Stillwater scored twice in the last 15 minutes and pulled out a 2-1 win over White Bear Lake to officially capture the championship of Suburban East Conference girls soccer.
Stillwater (10-0-1) also beat the Bears (8-3) by 2-0 on Sept. 29 to earn first place in the regular season. This season, because MSHSL pandemic rules shortened the teams’s schedules and limited them to conference opponents, the SEC added a conference tournament to decide the championship.
“That loss stings. Having the lead and letting it slip away in the final 15 minutes hurts,” said John Dierkhising, co-coach with Dave Ashley. “We just made some poor technical plays down the stretch. Some bad passes or missed headers up field started their chances, and we learned the first game we can’t give them anything or they will capitalize.”
A third meeting between No. 2 ranked Stillwater and No. 7 White Bear Lake might come about in the Section 4AA tournament that will end the season.
Emma Wickstrom scored for the Bears in the first half, drilled a rebound past Pony goalie Hadley Johnson after Johnson stopped a strong shot by Charlee Adam.
Stillwater put 15 shots on goal. Tristian Lehner made seven saves for the Bears in the first half and Haley Vokaty made six in the second half.
The Bears foiled several corner kicks by Stillwater to hold their 1-0 lead, including one where Vokaty made a leaping save of a quick header from short range.
However, the Ponies finally scored off a corner kick with 15 minutes left. The ball rattled around until Lexi Huber punched it in for her 14th goal of the season.
With 4:50 left, Marissa Bonilla ripped the go-ahead goal past Vokaty from the right side.
“We just need to be better technically,” Dierkhising said. “There were too many times we had the ball and either panicked or mis-played an easy pass to retain possession. Also, their final goal started off of a bad bounce, much like their first goal when we played them last time. We need to be better technically as we do matchup well physically.”
The Bears’ two main goals for this season, Dierkhising said, were to repeat as conference champion for the first time, and to snap a five-year losing streak in conference semifinals. They still have a shot at the second one.
The Bears will likely be No. 2 seed in the sectionals starting next Wednesday.
