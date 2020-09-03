When the high school sports season started last week, there was no guarantee that that any team would continue their schedule unabated, as a world wide pandemic rages on.
The Mahtomedi boys and girls soccer games scheduled for Tuesday at Hill-Murray were postponed. Their next two playing dates, against North St. Paul and Tartan, have also been postponed.
“Both of our boys and girls soccer teams have been put on a 14-day freeze related to a positive COVID case on each team. Our games with North and Tartan have been postponed,” announced Aaron Froseth, activities director, in a brief statement Wednesday.
David Wald, girls coach, said the plan is to make up the games, while noting that they are limited to two games a week under pandemic rules.
Regarding the positive tests, he said, in each the player’s family tested on their own. The soccer program does not test players.
“The rest of the players have to quarantine for 14 days whether they test positive or not,” Wald said.
