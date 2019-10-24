The Mahtomedi Zephyrs continued their bid for a third straight state championship by rolling past Bemidji 4-1 in the first round of the Class A state tournament Wednesday evening.
The Zephyrs (14-2-2) got all four goals in the first half, two of them by Anna Wagner, and one each by Abbey Grabow and Jolie Barry, at St. Cloud State University.
Lexi Paquette got Bemidji (13-6-1) on the board in the 48th minute.
Top-seeded Mahtomedi advanced the semifinals Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the winner of No. 4 Waconia vs. No. 5 Blake, who will play Thursday.
