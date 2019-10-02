In unpleasant conditions, the Mahtomedi girls soccer team tripped Simley 2-0 on Tuesday evening, holding its Metro East Conference lead. “Miserable weather. It rained hard for most of the game and was cold and windy,” commented coach Dave Wald.  Lauren Heinsch scored with about ten minutes left in the first half and McKayla Stockness made it 2-0 in middle of the second half, both goals unassisted. “Megan Lisowy made sox important saves to preserve the shutout,” Wald said. Mahtomedi (9-2-2 overall) is 5-0-1 in conference, Hill-Murray 5-1-0, and Hastings 3-0-2. They Zephyrs will finish conference at Tartan (0-4) on Thursday while HM will host Hastings.

