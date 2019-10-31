Mahtomedi captured its third consecutive girls soccer state championship in dramatic fashion Thursday on a pair of penalty kicks late in the match.
The Zephyrs pulled out a 3-2 victory over the Orono Spartans on PK’s after two fouls were called on Orono’s outstanding goalkeeper at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Mahtomedi trailed 2-1 as the clock dipped under 12 minutes, largely due to Clare Gagne’s nimble, tenacious shot-stopping in the net, and her speed and bravado in smothering balls 15 to 25 yards out.
However, Gagne twice miscalculated against Mahtomedi’s fleet, lanky Anna Wagner down the stretch, sliding under the senior forward as she charged at the net, and sending her flying into the turf, at the 11:23 and 3:11 marks.
Penalty kicks were awarded, with Audrey Sexson grounding the first one inside the post for a 2-2 tie, and Lauren Heinsch slamming the second into the back of the net for the 3-2 lead. Heinsch’s came against backup Molly Martini as Gagne was red-carded for the second foul.
Top-ranked Mahtomedi finished 16-2-2 and Orono 15-4-3. This marked Mahtomedi’s third consecutive win over Orono in the state finals, all of them meat-grinders like this one. The Zephyrs won 2-1 in 2017 and 1-0 in overtime in 2018.
Coach Dave Wald called Gagne, who made eight saves, the best goalie he’s seen in years. “She made big play after big play, but it came to the point she got too aggressive,” Wald said.
Wagner notched Mahtomedi’s first goal as she jumped on a bouncing ball in front of the net and buried at at 27:29 of the first half, Erika Broten assisting.
Orono quickly tied the score as Anna Tessa beat Zephyr goalie Megan Lisowy to the ball 20 yards out and steered it into an open net at 30:28. The pass came from Sadie Koltes.
The Spartans took the lead on a spectacular shot by Megan Narzolf from 35 yards that sailed just under the bar and above the outstretched hand of Lisowy, at 48:14. Lisowy had two saves in the game.
Mahtomedi almost made Gagne pay for her gambling when Ellie McCormick shot at an open net from about 20 yards, after the goalie stopped but did not cover a loose ball, but McCormick’s shot sailed just over the crossbar.
That happened with 12:26 on the clock, but the Zephyrs tied the score 1:03 later on the first PK.
Mahtomedi captured its ninth state championship in 15 trips, improved to 9-1 in state finals, and logged the program’s second three-peat. The first came in 2004-05-06.
Players, coaches comments will be added later.
Four Mahtomedi players made the all-tournament team -- forwards Wagner and Heinsch, midfielder Season and defender Lindsey Handke.
