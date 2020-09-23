The Mahtomedi Zephyrs girls stayed unbeaten with a 2-1 conquest of Henry Sibley at home Tuesday evening. Audrey Barry, junior forward, delivered both goals, both in the first half. Zephyr goalie Paige Janssen stopped six of seven shots, giving on up late in the game when a shot bounced over her head. Mahtomedi is 4-0, and Sibley is 4-2-1.

