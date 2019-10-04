The Mahtomedi Zephyr girls soccer team wrapped up the Metro East championship with a 12-0 victory over Tartan on Thursday evening in Oakdale. The Zephyrs, ranked No. 1 in Class A, finished conference with a 6-0-1 record, followed by Hill-Murray at 6-1 and Hastings at 3-1-2 with a game left. Mahtomedi’s tie came against Hastings, 2-2. The Zephyrs are 10-2-2 overall and 8-0-2 in their last 10 games. They will close the regular season hosting East Ridge in a non-conference match on Saturday at noon.

