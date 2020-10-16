Top-seeded Mahtomedi crushed St. Paul Washington 12-0 in the opening round of sectionals on Thursday evening at home. The Zephyrs (7-1-1) will host Minnehaha Academy (8-2-2) in the semifinals on Tuesday. Audrey Barry and Ellie Wolsfeld knocked in two goals. Also scoring goals were Lily Lindquist, Campbell Waldspurger, Kate Holst, Jesse Searles, Savanna Stockness, Jojle Barry, and Christa Taival. Goalie Stella Grabow made two saves in the shutout.

