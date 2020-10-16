Top-seeded Mahtomedi crushed St. Paul Washington 12-0 in the opening round of sectionals on Thursday evening at home. The Zephyrs (7-1-1) will host Minnehaha Academy (8-2-2) in the semifinals on Tuesday. Audrey Barry and Ellie Wolsfeld knocked in two goals. Also scoring goals were Lily Lindquist, Campbell Waldspurger, Kate Holst, Jesse Searles, Savanna Stockness, Jojle Barry, and Christa Taival. Goalie Stella Grabow made two saves in the shutout.
Soccer: Mahtomedi girls beat Washington 12-0 in playoff opener
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Soccer: Centennial girls start playoffs with 10-0 with over Cambridge-Isanti
- Soccer: Mahtomedi girls beat Washington 12-0 in playoff opener
- Cross country: White Bear girls close strong with 2nd place at section
- Soccer: Bear girls top Tartan 7-0 in sectional, face nemesis East Ridge
- Soccer: Cougar boys nip Forest Lake in shootout in section opener
- Football: Tonino-Grace air game foils Cougars 21-7
- Cross country: Cougar boys, girls in top half at section meet
- Tennis: Mounds View nips Mahtomedi in duel of unbeatens for section crown
Most Popular
Articles
- Prosperous railroad man ‘embodied simplicity’
- Lino Lakes water tower bowl installed
- The boo must go on: Dead End Hayride returns despite pandemic
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- ‘Everybody’s journey is different’
- New changes for Mahtomedi American Legion Auxiliary
- Football: Bears lose opener to Stillwater 52-24
- Cross country: White Bear boys charge to 2nd place at sectional
- Cleaner ditch means cleaner lake: Bald Eagle benefits from $329K grant
- Football: Champlin Park finishes strong to beat Centennial 38-21 in opener
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.