The Mahtomedi girls soccer team started its bid for a third consecutive state Class A title by defeating Mounds Park Academy 8-0 on Saturday.
Lauren Heinsch scored three goals, Anna Wagner two, and Ellie McCormick, Katelyn Beulke, and Audrey Barry one each.
The No. 2 seeded Zephyrs (11-2-2) advanced to the semifinals against No. 3 St. Paul Como Park (12-3-1) at home Tuesday. The finals will be held Thursday at high seed. The other semifinal was Minnehaha Academy vs. No. 1 Hill-Murray.
