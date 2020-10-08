The Mahtomedi Zephyrs wrapped up second place in the Metro East Conference with a 7-1 win over Henry Sibley on Wednesday evening in the conference finale.
Hill-Murray finished 7-1-2 (23 points), the Zephyrs 7-2-0 (21 points), Simley 7-3-0 (21 points), St. Thomas Academy 6-2-1 (19 points), Henry Sibley 4-4-2 (14 points), North St. Paul 2-5-1 (7 points), Tartan 2-7-1 (7 points) and South St. Paul 0-9-0 (0 points).
Nolan Pratumwon tallied three goals for the Zephyrs and assisted on two others, while TJ Bruner had two goals and three assists. Anthony Palmer and Kyle Schmidt notched the other goals.
Sharing goalie duties were Jack Morrison (stopping three of four shots and Cav Bruner (two of two).
