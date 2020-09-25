The Mahtomedi Zephyrs were dealt their first loss, 1-0, by their conference and section arch rival, Hill-Murray, on Thursday evening in Maplewood.
Hill-Murray had no shots on goal until Ariadna Vargas launched one with 18:11 remaining that found the net. Their goalie Natalie Humbert made seven saves.
Hill-Murray is 5-1-1 with four straight shutout wins. Mahtomedi is 4-1, and that was just the second goal they’ve allowed. The Zephyrs were ranked No. 3 and the Pioneers were unranked.
Mahtomedi has won three consecutive state Class A titles, beating Hill-Murray in the section finals each time. Hill-Murray beat the Zephyrs in the section finals the year before. The Pioneers have beaten the Zephyrs in conference two straight years.
