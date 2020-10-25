If there had been a state tournament this season, the Mahtomedi girls soccer team would not have been there pursuing a fourth consecutive Class championship. The Zephyrs lost to longtime arch rival Hill-Murray 1-0 in the Section 4A finals Saturday evening, ending the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In action at the St. Croix Rec Center’s indoor field in Stillwater, the lone goal was delivered in the 56th minute by Hill-Murray’s Sarah Luger. The senior forward had a straight-on shot from about 20 yards and drilled it just under the crossbar, impossible to stop. That was just the sixth goal allowed by Mahtomedi in 11 games. The Pioneers hunkered down and gave the Zephyrs little opportunity to score as they posted their third shutout in three playoff games, and eighth of the season, with Natalie Humbert in goal. This was the fifth straight year the same teams met in the section final. H-M won in 2016, lost the next three to the eventual state champs, and got back on top Saturday. This was their third meeting this year; they split the first two games in conference play. Hill-Murray finished 8-2-3 and Mahtomedi 8-2-1.
Soccer: Hill-Murray dethrones Mahtomedi 1-0
- By Bruce Strand
