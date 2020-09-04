White Bear Lake stayed unbeaten and unscored-upon by clipping Roseville Area 3-0 on Thursday in Roseville. Lauren Eckerle led the victory, knocking in two of the goals and assisting on the other which was scored by Jasmin Blair. Playing a half each in goal were Haley Vokaty (one save) and Tristian Lehner (three saves). The Bears have outscored three opponents 10-0.

