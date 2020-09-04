White Bear Lake stayed unbeaten and unscored-upon by clipping Roseville Area 3-0 on Thursday in Roseville. Lauren Eckerle led the victory, knocking in two of the goals and assisting on the other which was scored by Jasmin Blair. Playing a half each in goal were Haley Vokaty (one save) and Tristian Lehner (three saves). The Bears have outscored three opponents 10-0.
Soccer: Eckerle, Bears blank Roseville 3-0, remain unscored-upon
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Soccer: Eckerle, Bears blank Roseville 3-0, remain unscored-upon
- Tennis: Roseville hands Bears first loss 4-3
- Soccer: Maple Grove stops Cougar boys 21-game home win streak 1-0
- Soccer: Centennial girls trip Maple Grove 1-0 in rematch of state finals
- Soccer: Mahtomedi teams sidelined 2 weeks due to COVID
- Tennis: Mahtomedi tops Sibley 7-0
- Tennis: Bears pull out 4-3 win over Cretin-DH
- Soccer: Bear girls thump Park 5-0
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 charged with murder in Lino Lakes homicide
- Death in Lino Lakes under investigation
- More than just a day care: Local care provider builds community
- ‘The boy who lived’: Local boy remembered for bravery, compassion, adventurous spirit
- Black Lives Matter protests head for suburbs
- Applecrest Orchards under new ownership
- Tennis: Bears pull out 4-3 win over Cretin-DH
- White Bear Lake educators make plea for distance learning
- Community rallies to save Mel-O-Dee Stables
- Soccer: Centennial boys cruise 4-0 over Andover in opener
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.