White Bear Lake’s girls soccer season ended with a 2-1 loss to East Ridge in a mild upset in the Section 4AA semifinals at home Thursday evening.
The No. 2 seeded Bears finished 12-4-1. They had beaten No. 3 East Ridge (8-7-1) in conference play 1-0.
Paige Pederson scored both East Ridge goals on set pieces from 25 to 30 yards out, both on direct kicks, the first of which was re-directed.
Kayla Anderson scored for the Bears on a penalty kick, on which Raptor goalie Lauryn Trebel stopped the initial shot but Anderson got the rebound and finished it. That was Anderson’s 25th goal this season and 64th the last three seasons.
“We had numerous good scoring chances late in the game, but East Ridge held on to win,” said Bears co-coach Dave Ashley.
