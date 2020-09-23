White Bear Lake girls were jolted from the unbeaten ranks Tuesday evening, losing to East Ridge 1-0 at home. Isabel Kothe scored in the second half for the Raptors (4-3). The Bears have allowed just two goals in seven games, with one of them resulting in their lone loss. Stillwater is 6-0, the Bears 6-1, Mounds View 4-1-2, Woodbury 4-2 and East Ridge 4-3 in Suburban East Conference play. The Bears will play at Woodbury on Thursday evening and will close conference play hosting Stillwater on Tuesday evening.

